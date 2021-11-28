Brokerages Set Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Target Price at $38.56

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.56.

Several research analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of TMHC traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.13. The company had a trading volume of 654,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,045. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.80.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $187,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $151,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,157. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

