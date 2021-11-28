Brokerages Set Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Price Target at $43.25

Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMEO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Vimeo from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist cut their price target on Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen cut Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.46. Vimeo has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.06 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vimeo will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

