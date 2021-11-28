Brokerages Set Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) PT at $18.68

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.68.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,075,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Youdao by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,857,000 after buying an additional 351,305 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in Youdao by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 541,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 289,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,720,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,813,000 after acquiring an additional 230,803 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAO opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70. Youdao has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of -0.51.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $1.56. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Youdao will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

