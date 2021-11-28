BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of BRP from $135.00 to $131.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BRP from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.00.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $80.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.77. BRP has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.72.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. BRP’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BRP by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BRP by 6.0% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of BRP by 0.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of BRP by 1.0% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

