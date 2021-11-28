Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,160 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,501 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMTC. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 155.5% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,232,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000,000 after buying an additional 750,111 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 48.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,530,000 after buying an additional 112,483 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 74.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 65,575 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 783.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 27,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

BMTC opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $905.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $50.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.01.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $57.47 million for the quarter. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 30.63%. Equities analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Britton Murdoch sold 10,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $532,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

