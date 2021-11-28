BTMX (BTMX) Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last Week

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 28th. One BTMX coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BTMX has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. BTMX has a total market capitalization of $345.10 million and approximately $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00043301 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00009025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.61 or 0.00238082 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00088565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BTMX Coin Profile

BTMX (BTMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BTMX

