Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Update

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 2,311.8% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Bunker Hill Mining stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Bunker Hill Mining has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The company focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bunker Hill mine, which includes 440 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 5700 acres located in Idaho.

