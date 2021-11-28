Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Update

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 2,311.8% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of Bunker Hill Mining stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Bunker Hill Mining has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20.
Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile
