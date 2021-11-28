Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Increased to $368.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price lifted by MKM Partners from $360.00 to $368.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $351.37.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $283.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $217.38 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.15 and its 200-day moving average is $307.14.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $61,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

