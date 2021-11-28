Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.75

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 2.75 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Cable One has increased its dividend by 46.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Cable One has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cable One to earn $53.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,843.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,805.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,872.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.55. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One will post 48.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CABO. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,149.57.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total transaction of $738,668.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,155.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,005.00, for a total transaction of $601,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,945,046. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cable One stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

