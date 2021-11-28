Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,865 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,128,000 after purchasing an additional 857,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,266,000 after purchasing an additional 235,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $356.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.69 and its 200 day moving average is $140.74. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $149.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,249 shares of company stock worth $51,740,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

