Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $55.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 212,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $55,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 308,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $277.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.09. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $216.18 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.