Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $940,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $244,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $131,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 25.9% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

KO opened at $53.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average is $55.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.