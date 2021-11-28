Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $96.84

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.84 ($1.27) and traded as low as GBX 93.60 ($1.22). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 93.60 ($1.22), with a volume of 162,362 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £701.94 million and a P/E ratio of 46.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 96.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.36%.

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

