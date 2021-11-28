Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the October 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPZ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

CPZ stock opened at 19.90 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a one year low of 17.00 and a one year high of 21.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 20.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.