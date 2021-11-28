California Resources Co. Declares Not Available Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) declared a Not Available dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

California Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect California Resources to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. California Resources has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.81.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that California Resources will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $1,127,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,945,540 shares of company stock worth $80,101,550.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 6.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 33.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,141,000 after purchasing an additional 81,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

