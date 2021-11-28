California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,347 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIND. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,806,000 after purchasing an additional 674,193 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 658,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 360,682 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 810,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 273,409 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 267,080 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 678,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 217,682 shares during the period. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIND opened at $15.04 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $755.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $359,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 38,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $639,448.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,598 shares of company stock worth $3,456,214. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

