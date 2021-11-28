California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Marcus worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCS. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Marcus by 64.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marcus by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 41,527 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Marcus in the second quarter valued at approximately $988,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Marcus by 4.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Marcus by 232.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 58,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

MCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marcus in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NYSE:MCS opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $562.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41. The Marcus Co. has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $575,209.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $38,700.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

