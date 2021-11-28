California State Teachers Retirement System Has $687,000 Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of First Financial worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial by 11.1% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in First Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 84,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Financial by 9.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 161,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Financial by 32.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial during the second quarter worth about $241,000. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

THFF stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. First Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company has a market cap of $563.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.35 million. First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

