California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,324 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,721 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $15.08 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $368.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.96.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $171,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV).

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.