California State Teachers Retirement System Takes $635,000 Position in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 84,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at $32,978,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at $23,714,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at $23,648,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at $7,977,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at $7,662,000. 34.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

In related news, CEO Georgios Palikaras sold 343,436 shares of Meta Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.20, for a total value of 1,442,431.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MMAT opened at 3.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of 6.67. Meta Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of 0.64 and a 12-month high of 21.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.