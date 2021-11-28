Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Down to $61.66

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $61.66, but opened at $55.56. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 5,668 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.56.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $177,696 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 28.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $396,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,793 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.8% during the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $303,715,000 after purchasing an additional 602,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,861 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,599,000 after purchasing an additional 153,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $197,995,000 after purchasing an additional 558,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.5% during the third quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,132,686 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $153,752,000 after purchasing an additional 77,475 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.