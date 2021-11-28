Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 11.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 147.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 50,364 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 13.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth about $1,658,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 72.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRKS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $430,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David Jarzynka sold 10,216 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,228,882.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,604 shares of company stock worth $12,778,114. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $112.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.57. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

