Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 777 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5,968.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $51.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.65. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.