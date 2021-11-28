Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,478,000 after buying an additional 14,777 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $7,178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 29,024 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in MasTec by 1,234.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $97.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.64 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.26.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.82.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

