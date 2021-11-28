Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Crown Castle International comprises about 1.8% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $17,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,394 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $183.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.64. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.58%.

Several research firms have commented on CCI. Barclays boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

