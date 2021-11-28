Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1619 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of BK stock opened at C$13.88 on Friday. Canadian Banc has a 52-week low of C$8.53 and a 52-week high of C$14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$148.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85.

About Canadian Banc

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

