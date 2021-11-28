Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1619 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Shares of BK stock opened at C$13.88 on Friday. Canadian Banc has a 52-week low of C$8.53 and a 52-week high of C$14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$148.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85.
About Canadian Banc
