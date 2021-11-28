Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 49 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $4,445,652,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after acquiring an additional 452,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,544.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $896,695,000 after acquiring an additional 244,800 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,504.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,412.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3,408.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,156.80.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

