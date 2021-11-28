Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 6,877 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,877 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,309 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,744,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,880,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $45.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.58.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.