Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,877 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,178,743,000 after buying an additional 460,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679,826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,812,563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $753,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,865,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,068 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DVN stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $45.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.11.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.58.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.