Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $18.11 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 33.04, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.85.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Arbor Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 60.76%.

ABR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.