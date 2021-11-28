Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $356,000 Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,155,000 after purchasing an additional 320,508 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,905,000 after acquiring an additional 261,855 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $29,971,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 127.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 408,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,655,000 after acquiring an additional 229,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,120,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,422,000 after acquiring an additional 228,205 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

In related news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBOE stock opened at $128.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.65 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBOE. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.46.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.