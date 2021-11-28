Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $459,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531,426 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,438,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,365,000 after buying an additional 1,022,039 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,779,000 after buying an additional 636,517 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,757.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 472,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,719,000 after buying an additional 446,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,784,000 after buying an additional 435,324 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day moving average of $76.68. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $79.62.

