Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW opened at $533.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $502.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.77 and a 12 month high of $559.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of -102.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,870 shares of company stock worth $28,176,363. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

