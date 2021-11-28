Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,344 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $201.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.06. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.47 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $113.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.50.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

