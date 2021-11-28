Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 958 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.26 and a 1 year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

