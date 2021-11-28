Cartesi Hits Market Capitalization of $470.92 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $470.92 million and approximately $59.82 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001715 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00063103 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00073237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00098611 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,309.84 or 0.07469127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,704.11 or 1.00003573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,920,031 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

