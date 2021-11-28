Caspian Trading Down 33.9% Over Last Week (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a market capitalization of $6.17 million and $14,933.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Caspian alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00043074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00008410 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00233101 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.