Castweet 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $301.00 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 28th. In the last week, Castweet has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One Castweet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Castweet has a market capitalization of $103,113.30 and $301.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.98 or 0.00298342 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000070 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00093933 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

