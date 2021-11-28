CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, a growth of 440.5% from the October 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:PRPC opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Athanor Capital LP increased its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

