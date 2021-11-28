CDK Global, Inc. (CDK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the software maker on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

CDK Global has increased its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years. CDK Global has a payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CDK Global to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.28. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDK Global will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CDK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

