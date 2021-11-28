Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CGAU shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CGAU opened at $7.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.81. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -12.04%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

