Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 102.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centogene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Shares of CNTG opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -2.11.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.49). Centogene had a negative return on equity of 50.71% and a negative net margin of 14.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centogene will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centogene by 15.5% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,923,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after acquiring an additional 258,413 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centogene by 204.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 202,441 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Centogene by 126.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 60,406 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene during the second quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Centogene in the second quarter worth about $282,000. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

