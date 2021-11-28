Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.87. Cerner reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Cerner’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

CERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.34. Cerner has a 1 year low of $67.96 and a 1 year high of $84.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

