CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Receives $59.67 Average PT from Brokerages

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get CEVA alerts:

NASDAQ CEVA traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.04. The company had a trading volume of 85,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,970. CEVA has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average is $45.06.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CEVA will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 33,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.