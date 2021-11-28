Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 164,549 Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 651.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,549 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kopin were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KOPN. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kopin by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.66 and a beta of 2.12. Kopin Co. has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 19.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KOPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kopin from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Kopin news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 19,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $139,839.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

