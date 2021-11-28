Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,730 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,187,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,613,000 after buying an additional 98,833 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 20,071 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 415,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after buying an additional 133,008 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 67,213 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 290.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 142,661 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $27.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $29.45.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

