Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TARS opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.34). Equities analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $162,274.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $53,099.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,914 shares of company stock valued at $889,523. 33.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TARS shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

