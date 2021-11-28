Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 16,213 Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 167,018 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $11.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.11. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

