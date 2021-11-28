Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

OSH opened at $30.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $875,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $2,310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,697,763 shares in the company, valued at $355,636,650.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 715,367 shares of company stock worth $31,474,720. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.