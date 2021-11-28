Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 899 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MIRM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $70,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ian Clements sold 1,574 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $30,315.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,610 shares of company stock valued at $127,309 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $410.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.76.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.